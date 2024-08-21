Mamata Banerjee mourns loss of director Utpalendu Chakrabarty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday following the death of renowned Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakrabarty. The acclaimed director, celebrated for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, passed away, leaving a considerable void in the film industry.

In a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Banerjee conveyed her grief: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the eminent film director Utpalendu Chakrabarty. His work was not only critically acclaimed but also earned him prestigious awards. His departure is a tremendous loss to the film world. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Chakrabarty was widely recognized for his impactful storytelling and unique cinematic vision. His notable works include films such as ‘Chokh’ and ‘Debshishu.’ His film ‘Chokh’ was particularly distinguished, winning him the National Award for Best Feature Film and Best Direction at the 30th National Film Awards.

Throughout his career, Chakrabarty’s films were celebrated for their narrative depth and artistic merit, earning him a respected place in the Bengali film industry. His contributions not only entertained but also provoked thought and reflection, solidifying his legacy as a leading figure in Indian cinema.

As tributes pour in from across the film community and beyond, Chakrabarty’s influence and the impact of his work are being remembered with great reverence. His films will continue to be celebrated by audiences and critics alike, ensuring that his artistic vision endures despite his passing.