Niharika NM, Indian content creator, meets Tom Cruise and it was pure magic!

Indian content creator and actor Niharika NM just pulled off a ‘real-life’ mission impossible — and no, this isn’t a reel or a comedy sketch.

The social media star stunned fans by appearing at the world premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ in London, held over two dazzling days, May 14 and 15.

Advertisement

Handpicked by Paramount Pictures India, Niharika NM was among a select few global creators invited to this starry affair, and she made every moment count.

Advertisement

Before hitting the iconic red carpet, Niharika joined an exclusive dinner on May 14 with fellow global guests and creators, setting the stage for what would be a career-defining experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Nm (@niharika_nm)

The next day, she walked the red carpet alongside the film’s biggest names — and yes, she met ‘the’ Tom Cruise.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Niharika shared a video of her encounter with the Hollywood legend on social media.

She wrote: “This mission being possible has sent my soul into overdrive. Will take this century to reboot. I’m in awe of the man that you are, @tomcruise. Thank you for making this dream that I didn’t have the guts to dream, come true.”

In a heartfelt statement, Niharika described the premiere as a moment she’ll never forget: “They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but Tom Cruise is 100% the exception. Not only is he a force on screen, but in person, he’s incredibly kind and present. We had the sweetest little conversation — and what he told me? That’s staying with me forever.”

The premiere wasn’t just about fan moments. It was a celebration of the final chapter in a franchise that has defined action cinema for nearly three decades. The event brought together a glittering lineup from Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson to Simon Pegg.