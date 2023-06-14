Arshad Warsi says, many actors were insecure to work with him & he didn’t get films

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan on his popular YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi revealed that he had once believed Munna Bhai MBBS would mark the end of his career, assuming it would be his final venture in the industry.

Warsi, the actor known for his iconic role as Circuit, Sanjay Dutt’s loyal companion in the blockbuster film Munna Bhai MBBS, recently shared his heartfelt reflections on his experience with the movie.

Warsi openly expressed his initial doubts about reaping personal benefits from the film, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Despite his admiration for Hirani’s directorial skills and the compelling story, the actor believed that movies of this kind primarily benefited the lead actor and director, while his own role as a goon seemed to pale in comparison.

To his pleasant surprise, Munna Bhai MBBS turned out to be an enormous success for both Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The film’s popularity even led to a sequel titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in which Sanjay’s father, Sunil Dutt, also played a significant role.

During the interview, Warsi also revealed that he had faced instances where insecure male leads ousted him from their projects. He acknowledged that only a handful of confident actors were secure enough to allow him to showcase his full potential in supporting roles, with Sanjay Dutt being one of those rare individuals.

Recollecting his journey, Warsi humbly admitted, “I used to think my projects until Ishqiya were just happy accidents.” However, his confidence received a significant boost when the renowned actor Nasiruddin Shah praised their chemistry and complemented their performances, leading Warsi to believe in his own acting prowess.

Currently, Arshad Warsi is actively involved in promoting Asur 2, featuring an ensemble cast including Varun Sobti, Naina Nair, Shashank Awasthi, and others. The movie, available on Jio Cinema, has been receiving praise from both viewers and critics for its engaging storyline and remarkable performances.

In addition to Asur 2, Warsi will soon reunite with the versatile actor Akshay Kumar for the highly anticipated third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise, following their successful collaboration in Bachchan Pandey.