Arshad Warsi: Goal is to inspire ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ contestants to dance from the heart

Actor Arshad Warsi, who is all set to return to television as a judge on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, shared how dance has always been one of his greatest passions, adding that his goal will be to inspire contestants to dance from their hearts.

A dance competition that sees celebrities shed their inhibitions and put on their dancing shoes, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, is set to make its grand return after a hiatus of 12 years.

The show adds a unique twist to the public personas of your favourite stars from diverse walks of life, as they take on the challenge of learning and performing intricate dance routines, all while competing for the coveted trophy.

Advertisement

Arshad’s charisma and unique perspective of dance and acting, coupled with his quirky personality, makes him the perfect addition to the judging panel.

Talking about the same, he said: “Dance has always been one of my greatest passions and I have loved watching the fabulous performances on this stage over the years. I have tremendous respect for the contestants who will step out of their comfort zone to take up this challenge, and pour their heart and soul into perfecting each performance.”

The ‘Dhamaal’ actor shared: “It takes courage to put yourself out there and I hope my feedback and encouragement will help them become better performers over the course of this journey. My goal is to inspire them to dance from the heart and have fun while they’re at it.”

“And of course, I am looking forward to being entertained and inspired by their talent and creativity. I can’t wait for this new season to begin,” he added.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ will soon air on Sony.