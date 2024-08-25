‘Arjun Reddy’ turns 7: Shahid Kapoor’s praise amidst criticism

As ‘Arjun Reddy’ celebrates its seventh anniversary, Shahid Kapoor’s tribute to Vijay Deverakonda stands out. Kapoor, who portrayed the lead role in the Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh’, publicly expressed his gratitude to Deverakonda, stating, “I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota (If Arjun Reddy was not made, Kabir Singh would not have been born). Thank you, Vijay!”

However, serious criticism overshadows the acclaim for ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ due to their depiction of misogyny and violence against women. Critics scrutinized both films for their portrayal of abusive behavior and problematic gender dynamics. The protagonists’ aggressive and controlling actions towards female characters sparked widespread debate, with many arguing that these elements perpetuated harmful stereotypes and overshadowed the narrative’s depth.

‘Arjun Reddy’, starring Vijay Deverakonda, features a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon whose volatile behavior and self-destructive tendencies are central to the plot. While the film gained attention for its intense and raw storytelling, it also faced backlash for its portrayal of violence and misogyny. Critics highlighted how the film’s depiction of the protagonist’s abusive relationships and erratic behavior could reinforce negative views on gender relations.

Similarly, ‘Kabir Singh’, Shahid Kapoor’s adaptation of ‘Arjun Reddy’, received similar criticism. The film’s graphic depiction of violence against women and its protagonist’s toxic behavior were major points of contention. The remake mirrored many of the original film’s controversial elements, leading to a parallel wave of criticism.

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film ‘VD12’ seems to subtly echo Shahid Kapoor’s intense look from ‘Haider’, creating a compelling link between the two actors. This connection adds another layer to their cinematic careers but does not overshadow the ongoing conversations about the films’ ethical implications.

In essence, while ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ significantly impacted the film industry and the actors’ careers, they also sparked crucial discussions about the portrayal of violence and misogyny in cinema.