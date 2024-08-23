Tahir Raj Bhasin reflects on Mardaani’s 10-year legacy and Rani Mukerji’s impact

As the thriller film ‘Mardaani’ celebrates its tenth anniversary, Tahir Raj Bhasin reflects fondly on his debut role in the film, highlighting the experience as both transformative and inspiring. Released a decade ago, ‘Mardaani’ featured Rani Mukerji as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy and Bhasin as the formidable antagonist Karan Rastogi, also known as Walt.

In a recent statement, Tahir Raj Bhasin expressed his deep appreciation for the milestone, noting the special significance of his debut. “Looking back at the journey of ‘Mardaani’, I feel immense gratitude for the chance to start my career with a Yash Raj Films production directed by the remarkable Pradeep Sarkar and alongside Rani Mukerji,” Bhasin shared. He recalled the emotional moment he learned he had secured the role after a rigorous audition process. “I remember crying tears of joy when they selected me from a huge pool of candidates. The realization of being cast didn’t fully hit me until our first script reading session,” he added.

Bhasin also reflected on the film’s reception and the positive feedback he received. He particularly remembered a tweet from actor Aamir Khan, which praised his performance. “Seeing Aamir Khan sir’s tweet saying ‘Who is this new guy? I liked his performance,’ was incredibly uplifting. It felt like a dream come true,” Bhasin recalled.

The actor spoke highly of his experience working under the guidance of the late Pradeep Sarkar. “’Mardaani’ was more than just a project; it was a deeply enriching experience. Working with Pradeep Sarkar was a true honor. His visionary approach to directing helped shape my character into a stylish and compelling anti-hero. His ability to balance clear direction with allowing actors the freedom to explore their roles made every moment on set a valuable learning experience,” Bhasin noted.

In addition to his praise for Sarkar, Bhasin expressed admiration for his co-star, Rani Mukerji. “Sharing the screen with Rani Mukerji was incredibly inspiring. She was a star I had admired for years, and working with her was a lesson in professionalism and dedication. Her magnetic presence and commitment to her role were truly unparalleled,” he said.

‘Mardaani’ was one of the last films by Pradeep Sarkar before his passing in 2023, adding a layer of poignancy to its anniversary celebrations.

Looking ahead, Bhasin is gearing up for his next project, the second season of the popular Netflix series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’. Following the success of its first season, fans anticipate Bhasin’s return to the series.