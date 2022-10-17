Arjun Kapoor reveals Parineeti Chopra’s first look from ‘Uunchai’

Actor Arjun Kapoor took it to his social media handle and reveals the first look of Parineeti Chopra from ‘Uunchai’ as Shraddha Sharma and wrote a beautiful note celebrating their friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

He captioned the poster as, “She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first #Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari!

With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from #Uunchai!

A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22

Love and luck to Team Uunchai!”

Responding to this beautiful note, actress Parineeti Chopra shares two Instagram story, one expressing her ‘shock’ and other with a heartwarming ‘Thank You’ note.

Arjun Kapoor shared the screen with Parineeti Chopra in his debut film ‘Ishaqzaade’ in the year 2012.

‘Uunchai’ is a Sooraj Barjatya film, on the occasion of Rajshri Films’ turning 75, that celebrates friendship. The movie will be released in theaters on 11th November 2022.

The star cast of the movie includes Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anumap Kher, Neena Gupta and Sarika.