After two years of marriage, American pop singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have separated and heading for divorce. Reports claimed that the couple has been separated since January 2023. According to sources, Ariana’s husband Dalton has already moved on and started dating another woman. It is said that there is no bad blood between the singer and the real estate professionals and they are still friends. According to the reports, they are still very much in touch and are having phone conversations regularly.

According to recent reports Ariana, who attended the Wimbledon finale, was spotted without her wedding ring. The popstar was sitting next to Jonathan Bailey of Bridgeston and actor Andrew Garfield. Dalton, who is not from the entertainment industry, was not seen at the event.

angelababy, kim woobin, krystal, jonathan bailey, ariana grande, andrew garfield, tom hiddleston in one frame pic.twitter.com/VJbKjvHm23 — KRYSTAL (@altvalorasoo) July 16, 2023

This was not the first time that Ariana was spotted without her engagement ring. The singer recently shared a mirror selfie without the ring on Instagram story.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in 2021 at her home in Montecito in a private ceremony. The two got engaged months before their marriage and spent a lot of time together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dalton is a real estate agent. He started dating Ariana in early 2020. Ariana formerly dated Pete Davidson, with the comedian proposing to her just a few weeks after they got together. Just a few months later, however, the pair ended their engagement. The news of their October 2018 separation came shortly after Mac Miller, Ariana’s ex, died of an accidental overdose.