AR Rahman joins Hansal Mehta’s ambitious project ‘Gandhi’

In an exciting development for fans of Indian cinema, renowned composer AR Rahman has signed on to create the music for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series, ‘Gandhi’. This announcement coincided with Gandhi Jayanti.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for Rahman’s involvement, describing ‘Gandhi’ as more than just a series—it’s a global narrative celebrating the triumph of the human spirit. He stated, “AR Rahman’s music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension into this iconic story, resonating with audiences worldwide. With Rahman’s score, we are crafting something truly special—an inspiring and entertaining series.”

AR Rahman himself reflected on the project, sharing his insights into Mahatma Gandhi’s younger years. He noted, “Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation. His experiments with truth and life illustrate the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to score the music for this story, collaborating with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta.”

Based on the definitive writings of historian Ramachandra Guha, ‘Gandhi’ stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, promising to offer an in-depth exploration of the iconic leader’s life.

Mehta emphasized the responsibility that comes with portraying such a historic figure. He aims to deliver a series that remains true to reality while drawing from Guha’s extensive research. “With a shared vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to embark on this new journey with Sameer and the team at Applause,” Mehta added.

While specific plot details and release dates remain under wraps, the creative team’s passion for the project hints at a compelling retelling of Gandhi’s transformative years. The collaboration between Rahman and Mehta, both giants in their respective fields, raises expectations for a series that promises to engage, inspire, and entertain viewers.