Apoorva Mukhija returns following the IGT row; shares harrowing threats received

Lately, the backlash against stand-up comedians has been mounting with every passing day. Recently, police complaints were filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, influencer Apoorva Mukhija who goes by the name ‘Rebel Kid,’ and comedian Samay Raina. The row is over their comments on India’s Got Latent show. The police booked them for using offensive and abusive language on the show, which sparked a massive outrage. Amid the controversy, Apoorva Mukhija was away from social media or making appearances. Now, she has made her return to the platform, revealing the harrowing threats she received following the controversy.

Following the IGT row which primarily targeted Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija also faced a row of criticism. She subsequently deleted a lot of her posts on Instagram and kept a low profile. Now, Mukhija has finally returned to the platform. Her first post is a compilation of myriad screenshots about the threats against her on social media. From comments to direct messages, she has received several death, rape, and acid attack threats. Sharing the chilling details, Mukhija noted that this is not even 1% of the threats against her. In the comment section, several users came to her support. They also expressed their anger over the people writing the derogatory remarks and threats against her. The next post contains just one line, “Don’t take away the story from the storyteller,” with no caption.

Following the complaints, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology for his comment. He said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry.” Moreover, following several complaints, the matter also reached the Supreme Court. The apex court allowed Allahabadia to resume his podcast while maintaining ‘morality and decency.’

Meanwhile, Mukhija also starred in Karan Johar’s ‘Naadaniyaan’ starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Despite being a cast member, she was absent from all promotional events of the film, amid the controversy.