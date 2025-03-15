Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence on India’s Got Latent row and ‘Nadaaniyan’

Recently, police complaints were filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, influencer Apoorva Mukhija who goes by the name ‘Rebel Kid,’ and comedian Samay Raina. The ongoing row is over their comments on India’s Got Latent show. The police booked them for using offensive and abusive language on the show, which sparked a massive outrage.

Amid the controversy, Apoorva Mukhija has been away from social media or making appearances. She also did not promote the film ‘Nadaaniyan’ in which she had a supporting role. Moreover, she was absent from the film’s premiere.

Instagram influencer, Sufi Motiwala posted a reel critiquing Apoorva’s performance and fashion choices in ‘Nadaaniyan.’ While praising her acting skills, Motiwala noted the difference in her on-screen styling and her real-life wardrobe. He dubbed the contrast “jarring.” Apoorva Mukhija took notice and responded with a comment. She wrote, “Got hated so hard that now even Sufi Motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me.”

While she did not mention the ongoing row, fans speculate it to be a reference to the India’s Got Latent controversy. Following the massive backlash, the influencer has been keeping a low profile.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Apoorva also addressed her supporters through her Instagram broadcast channel. She dropped a cryptic post reading, “Diwaaron ke bhi kaan hote hain. (Even walls have ears).” The remark seems to address the ongoing scrutiny and discussions about her.

Earlier this month, both Apoorva and Ranveer visited the National Commission for Women (NCW) office. There the two submitted written apologies. Meanwhile, last month, ANI shared a video featuring Apoorva leaving the Khar police station. During her visit, she avoided media interactions while covering her face with a mask.