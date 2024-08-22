AP Dhillon teams up with Ayra Starr for ‘The Brownprint’ EP

Global Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon is set to revolutionize his music with a groundbreaking collaboration alongside Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr. Their joint effort will be featured on Dhillon’s much-anticipated EP, ‘The Brownprint,’ slated for release on August 30 through Republic Records.

This is Dhillon’s first-ever collaboration with Starr, marking a significant moment in both artists’ careers. The track, titled ‘Bora Bora,’ is expected to blend Dhillon’s signature Punjabi melodies with Starr’s dynamic Afrobeats rhythms, promising a fresh and exciting sound. The release of this single will also mark Ayra Starr’s debut into the Indian music scene, creating a unique fusion of musical styles.

The announcement was made through Dhillon’s social media, where he unveiled an eye-catching artwork and a teaser video that hints at themes of strength and pride. This visual reveal has already stirred up a lot of excitement online.

Dhillon’s partnership with Ayra Starr adds an international flair to ‘The Brownprint,’ amplifying its global reach. This move comes on the heels of Dhillon’s recent global signing with Republic Records and his involvement in the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Old Money,’ which features stars like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. With these developments, Dhillon is poised to make a significant impact both in the music and film industries.