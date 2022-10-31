Anushka Sharma enrage amid Virat Kohli’s invasion of privacy

After a leaked video of her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia went viral online, actress Anushka Sharma slammed “fanatics” in the comments section.

Virat claimed on Instagram on Monday that someone had violated his privacy in a hotel room in Perth, where the T20 World Cup is taking place. The cricket player posted the popular video and expressed his disappointment in the “fanaticism and complete invasion of privacy.” In the footage, someone is seen touring Virat’s hotel room without the cricketer there.

Considering the occurrence to be a “Have had a few occasions when some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past, but this really is the worst thing,” Anushka remarked on her Instagram Story. A celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) is an absolute humiliation and a violation of a human being, and everyone who reads this and believes it should realise that they are also contributing to the issue.”

“Everyone benefits from using self-restraint. Where is the line if this is occurring in your bedroom, too? “She wrote her letter off at that.

After the incident, a furious Kohli demanded that everyone respect the privacy of others.

Anushka and Virat have always taken great care to protect their privacy.

They have already asked the media not to release images of their daughter Vamika on multiple occasions.

Since Vamika was born, the two have never shown her face in any of their photos.

Vamika’s parents had previously made a public announcement explaining their decision to keep her out of the spotlight, saying that they had “chosen as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an idea of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

(Inputs from ANI)