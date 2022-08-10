Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ completes 10 years while ‘Dobaaraa’ is all set to release

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is a cult movie that has brought a different wave to the audience. While Anurag is a director who brought a different kind of genre to the crime scene he is all set to introduce a whole new different genre of time travel in his upcoming Dobaaraa.

Released in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur was 2 part movie directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film has been immensely loved by the masses while it has also collected wide critical acclaim from all corners. Moreover, the film also featured some really talented actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, and many more who truly owned the audience’s hearts with their implacable performances. Be it the character of Sardar Khan or it’s a deep down-rooted story centered on the coal mafia (Mafia Raj) of Dhanbad, everything about the film created a whole new rage in society.

And now with Dobaaraa the director is yet again coming up with another intriguing story that is all set to bring a whole new genre of time travel in front of the audience. It would be interesting to see how the talented director will bring such a deep and engaging story.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.