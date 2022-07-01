After LLF, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ to be screened at FFF

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, and Tapsee Pannu starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ has been making headlines for every drop of its beat. The film is all set to be showcased at Fantasia Film Festival among the main attractions.

The new age thriller drama is the only Indian film at the world’s biggest genre film festival to be showcased amongst many other Korean, Spanish, and Japanese films to be showcased at the world’s largest genre film festival.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 26th Anniversary in Montreal this summer, taking place from July 14 – August 3, with its Frontières International Co-Production Market being held July 21 – 24.

Before this, Dobaaraa was first screened at the London Film Festival 2022 and the film along with its concept was well appreciated among the global audiences. The screening was attended by the star team- Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu, and Pavail Gulati among many others.

The film will be released worldwide on Aug 19th, 2022. Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).