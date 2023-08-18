Anunay Sood slammed for spreading hate against Abhishek Malhan in front of Elvish Yadav

A viral video circulating on social media has stirred up a clash involving photographer and vlogger Anunay Sood, who brought up a confrontation between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Many followers have criticized Sood for this action.

Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber, secured the top spot in the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Joining the show as a wild card entry, Yadav’s victory marks a historic moment in the history of Bigg Boss, as he becomes the first wild card contestant to clinch the coveted trophy. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, took a thrilling turn with Yadav’s triumph.

Amid rumors of being one of the highest-paid participants on the show, Abhishek Malhan, widely recognized as Fukra Insaan, attracted considerable attention within the Bigg Boss house with his charismatic persona and popularity. Despite his commendable journey, he secured the runner-up position.

Advertisement

Anunay Sood, a travel vlogger and photographer, has earned recognition from Natgeo India, CN Traveler India, and Lonely Planet India. Regarded as India’s leading Travel Influencer, Anunay’s passion for travel shines across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The video in question captures a moment when Anunay is discussing with Elvish and a close group of friends in a hotel room where Elvish had stayed. Anunay claims that Abhishek had made negative remarks about Elvish, suggesting that another person had pinned hopes on Elvish winning the show.

Sood further reveals that when Salman Khan announced Elvish Yadav as the victor, it was an overwhelming experience. He goes on to allege that a video purportedly belonging to Elvish was actually Abhishek’s creation. Fans view this as an attempt to tarnish the characters of both finalists.

The dynamic between Elvish and Abhishek played a pivotal role on the show. And recent events have sparked online debates as the dynamics between the two have shifted. Adding to the intrigue, Abhishek Malhan’s recent hospitalization due to dengue has kept the buzz alive.

Other contestants like Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar went to meet the YouTuber. But Elvish Yadav’s absence has raised eyebrows on social media. He later clarified through an Instagram video that this absence was due to security concerns.