Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain confirmed for Bigg Boss 17?

According to recent reports, Ankita Lokhande and her spouse Vicky Jain are rumoured to participate in the upcoming season 17 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. The theme of this season is expected to revolve around couples versus singles. In the new season, Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain are likely to join as contestants.

Following the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the creators are gearing up for the next instalment of the main show, Bigg Boss. Notable moments from the previous season, such as the endearing romance between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev, the clash between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, and the unexpected kiss involving Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid, have generated substantial excitement among viewers. With the imminent arrival of Bigg Boss 17, speculation is rife about potential contestants. Among the many names surfacing, it is suggested that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain might be among the participants.

Given that Bigg Boss, 17’s theme centres on the dynamic between couples and singles, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are reportedly being considered for the show. Although no official confirmation has been made, the prospect of witnessing their on-screen chemistry is certainly intriguing. The show, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, is set to premiere in October of this year.

Who are Ankita and Vicky?

Ankita Lokhande is a well-known figure in the television industry, having gained prominence for her role in Pavitra Rishta. She made her debut in Bollywood alongside Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika. Also, she had a brief appearance in Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Vicky Jain, on the other hand, is a businessman who tied the knot with Ankita in December of the previous year. The couple previously participated in the reality show Smart Jodi and emerged as the winners.

While official contestant confirmations are still pending, there are swirling rumours about other potential participants. Shafaq Naaz, the sister of Falaq Naaz, is another potential contender. Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih, former Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants may join as well. Awez Darbar, Seema Haider, and Sachin Meena also have chances to join the show.

Notably, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui from Lock Upp are reportedly set to step into the Bigg Boss 17 house.