The pre teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is released on Sunday. This action-thriller movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also featuring Bobby Deol, RashmikaMandanna and Anil Kapoor. The movie will release in theatres on 11 August, this year.

The first teaser starts with Ranbir Kapoor entering the room with an axe while some masked men wait for him. The actor is wearing a white kurta and dhoti, the video just shows the glimpse of his face. According to his look, it seems like that Ranbir is playing the role of a ruthless and strong gangster. As he is seen fighting with the men by himself, with an energetic Punjabi song playing in the background.

The viewers were impressed by Ranbir’s drastic change and compelling portrayal in the teaser. But the pre teaser is getting mixed response as some people are saying that the scenes are copied from the South Korean movie, Oldboy.

The makers of Animal previously unveiled the poster in which Ranbir was seen smoking a cigarette and holding an axe under his arm as his shoulder was bleeding.

In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed about his reaction after listening to the narration of Animal and said, “I had to go to my bathroom and look at myself in the mirror, and I got scared. I’ve never felt scared of a story of a character.”

The actor was last seen in the romantic drama movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were the lead pair. The movie was directed by Luv Ranjan, it was a box-office hit.

