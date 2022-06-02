Amit Shah: ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ depicts Indian culture of respecting, empowering women

On June 1, a special screening for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was held in New Delhi. The screening was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. Home Minister had come to see the film with his family. He praised the film and said that it depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women.

He said, “As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India’s cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians.” Shah highlighted that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family.

“‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture,” Shah adds.

Notably, this film will release in theatres on June 3. For the first time, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be seen in this film with Akshay Kumar. This is Manushi’s debut film.

This film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He added, “The film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women. Our 1000 years of the fight has not been in vain, a cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at.”

The politician congratulated the ‘Samrat Prithviraj team and praised the creative art direction of the movie.

“Overcoming many obstacles and difficulties, today India’s pride, greatness, culture, and our ‘Swadharma’ have once again been restored to the same glory. I congratulate the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj fora..especially the creative Art direction of this film.”

In the period drama, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar are playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita.

Akshay had shared a picture on Instagram posing with Shah. Alongside the photograph, he wrote: “A very emotional and proud evening for me. Had the rare honor of having Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji watchA#SamratPrithviraj. Unki hamari film ke liye prashansa ne humari mehnat safal kardi! Ever so thankful @amitshahofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

-with Inputs from IANS.