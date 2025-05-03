BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Maroon 5 drop collab track ‘Priceless’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has dropped another riveting collaboration. The K-pop idol has teamed with Maroon 5. The songstress has collaborated with the global band for a guitar-based track, ‘Priceless.’

The track is a simple guitar-based song, sending listeners on a nostalgic ride as Maroon 5’s frontman, Adam Levine, serenades with his soothing voice. Adding a peppy punch to the track is BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who raps a response to Levine’s words. Levine sings “Baby, you’re priceless. I never had anything like this. I’m resting my head on your thighs, it’s all I wanna do.” In response, Lisa raps, “Talk is cheap, boy, stop it. I got my love, that’s a real big profit. Diamonds, AmEx, flawless, yeah. You can’t find this anywhere.”

Elevating the track is the engaging music video featuring a cat and mouse game between the two. In a movie-like narrative, as the two get infatuated with each other, their next assassination target pops up on their phones. As expected, they are after each other.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Levine opened up on the collaboration. He said, “It’s just a guitar-based song which we haven’t really done in so long. It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have LISA on it.” He added, “The guitar intro is literally me playing into an audio message on my iPhone with an unplugged guitar. I actually got a little emotional recording ‘cause it was sort of reconnecting to our roots, which a lot of our fans have been saying ‘hey we want to hear that sound again.’ It’s been like over 20 years so I think it’s time for that to return.”

Prior to this, Lisa recently collaborated with Doja Cat and RAYE for her latest release, ‘Born Again.’ The track is from her debut solo album ‘Alter Ego,’ which dropped on February 7. Moreover, the songstress recently dropped the music video for her second track, FUTW, from the album. Additionally, apart from taking over the music scene, she recently ventured into the acting scene. The BLACKPINK star made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning ‘The White Lotus.’ The third instalment of the popular series premiered on February 16. Notably, Lisa is the first Korean artist to perform at the Academy Awards. She dominated the stage with her Academy debut this year.

On the other hand, Maroon 5 is credited with an impressive and hit discography. The group has delivered numerous hits like, ‘Animals,’ ‘Maps,’ ‘Girls Like You,’ and other tracks.