Amid controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency announces legal action against malicious rumours

K-drama heartthrob Kim Soo Hyun is facing a mounting controversy involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, the family claims that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case. With every passing day, the controversy deepens with new revelations surfacing from both sides. In its recent move, GOLD MEDALIST has announced legal action against malicious rumours.

Following the controversy’s escalation and myriads of posts swirling on the internet, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has issued a statement. GOLD MEDALIST has stated that it would push for legal action. This will be against individuals and platforms spreading defamatory content, s*xually harassing the actor, and circulating baseless rumours.

The agency issued that lately malicious posts, comments, and false information targeting their artist, Kim Soo Hyun, have been indiscriminately circulating online. “In particular, baseless speculative content and unverified claims have been continuously and repeatedly shared, leading the public to form misconceptions and damaging the artist’s reputation.”

They note that malicious slander, the circulation of false information, personal attacks, and sexual harassment are criminal acts that should not go unnoticed. “Based on active reports from fans regarding malicious actions and our own internal monitoring, we submitted a legal complaint to investigative authorities on April 14 for charges of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and for insult under the Criminal Act.”

Moreover, the agency called out the exploitation of anonymity to spread fake news. “The actions of so-called “cyber wreckers” who exploit anonymity to create fake news and produce cyberbullying-inducing videos and shorts are also a serious concern. As identities of such cyber wreckers are now being revealed and legal action is being taken, we too will respond firmly in coordination with overseas legal representatives against foreign platforms such as YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

We will continue to file additional complaints against malicious posts that defame our artist’s reputation, and we promise to do our utmost to protect the rights of our artist through strong legal measures against any clear criminal behavior.”

This comes amidst the highly public scandal of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. The late actress’ family has levelled several accusations against the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor. However, Soo Hyun maintains that while he dated Sae Ron, she was not a minor at that time.

