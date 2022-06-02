Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: Bollywood to Hollywood famous people unite for Johnny Depp

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: Johnny Depp, a well-known American actor, won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday. Following his success, various Bollywood celebs took to social media to voice their support for the jury’s verdict in Johnny Depp’s favor.

Shruti Haasan, a South Indian actress, thanked Johnny Depp on Instagram with a humorous greeting. She penned, “Congratulations on your achievement! I’m smitten with you. Please go get sober now.” In her Instagram post, Bollywood actress Sophie Choudry expressed her support, writing, “Tell the world, I, Johnny Depp, a guy, am a victim of domestic abuse as well.” See how many people agree with you or support you.” He disclosed the truth six years later and won both in and out of court. #AbuseHasNoGender #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardVsJohnnyDepp.”

“Nobody can ever replace you, @johnnydepp,” Disha Patani captioned a photo of Johnny Depp on her Instagram story.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, an actor, and producer, also posted a touching IG message for Johnny Depp, writing, “And there is justice” with a large heart.

Ali Fazal, a global sensation, rushed to Instagram stories to show that he was following the live broadcast of Johnny Depp’s judgment. He remarked in his first narrative, “This is the next level of participation::. Is there anyone else watching? #depp #heard #final #decision”

Ali posted a photo of Johnny’s victory in another tale.

Kate Moss, who dated the Pirates of the Caribbean star from 1994 to 1998, testified in his defamation trial against Amber Heard on May 25 before attending his concert at Royal Albert Hall.