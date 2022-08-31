Follow Us:
Allu Arjun craze hits Ganesh Chaturthi, fans welcome Pushpa Raj inspired Lord Ganesha idols

Allu Arjun’s look from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has inspired Lord Ganesha statues. On Tuesday, several images and videos of a Ganpati idol went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pajama similar to how Arjun wore in the film.

ANI | New Delhi | August 31, 2022 10:32 am

(Photo : ANI Photos)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. Devotees have brought different types of idols of the elephant-headed God to their homes to celebrate the ten-day-long Ganesha Festival. Interestingly, many people have chosen to celebrate the festival in a filmy way.

The statue also performed Pushpa’s signature hand gesture from the film.

“#GanpatiBappaMorya.Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ is creating new heights of stardom for the actor as Lord Ganesha idols,” a social media user commented.
However, there’s a section of social media users who did not like the idol makers’ creativity.

“I think he is lord Ganesha, we are all treating like that only. But y fo people doing these type of things, don’t u even know that he is a god… When u r the allu arjun sir fan please keep it over to u itself not doing these type of things… ,” a netizen tweeted.

“What’s this nonsense ????? Wtf man !!! I can’t believe this.I know u r fan of allu arjun but what is this man .U r mocking Lord Ganesha,” another one wrote.
‘Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, emerged out as a blockbuster. The film’s sequel is currently in pipeline.

