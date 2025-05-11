All that glitters is Halle Bailey: Inside her post-baby glam era

Halle Bailey is embracing her glow-up era, and it’s not just about the diamonds.

The ‘Little Mermaid’ star, now 25, is turning heads with her bold, blinged-out style—and motherhood has everything to do with it.

Advertisement

Since welcoming her baby boy Halo, who just turned one, Halle says she’s been leaning into a new version of herself—one that’s fearless, fun, and totally fabulous.

Advertisement

“I want to do more and be more exciting, especially with jewelry,” Halle Bailey revealed, while dazzling at Zales’ recent cocktail party celebrating the launch of the brand’s refreshed “Own It” campaign. The event, which took place on April 30, saw Halle hosting in true goddess fashion, dripping in layered gems and pure confidence.

And yes, baby Halo is already taking after mom when it comes to style.

“He loves everything sparkly and when something shines,” Halle gushed in an interview with ‘People’. She added that they sometimes wear matching outfits—particularly during the holidays—and it’s become one of her favorite ways to bond. Honestly, cutest mommy-son duo ever?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

This past week, Halle made jaws drop at the 2025 Met Gala in a glittering Coach ensemble, paired with lab-grown diamonds from Zales that sparkled like stardust. Embracing the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” she wore a stunning two-toned peplum blazer over a sparkly minidress, finishing the look with sky-high platforms and a cascade of radiant, marquise, and emerald-cut diamonds on her fingers and ears.

But the shine doesn’t stop at the red carpet. Halle’s glow is deeper than fashion—it’s personal.

“I’m just having a blast,” she said, reflecting on life as a new mom and her evolving career. She’s working on new music, naturally, but she’s also heading to Italy soon for a secret film project. On top of that, she’ll be starring in a musical comedy by A24, alongside Julianne Moore and Jesse Eisenberg. Sounds like 2025 is shaping up to be Halle’s most exciting year yet.