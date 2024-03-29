Alia hosts Hope Gala for Salaam Bombay Foundation in London; Mira Nair joins her

Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event Hope Gala in London as she raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India at the event, to help the Salaam Bombay foundation.

Alia said in a statement: “I’m happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I’ve always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional hospitality.

The actress added: “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I’m confident we’ll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

Advertisement

Along with Alia, the guests included actress-model Poppy Delevingne, director Gurinder Chadha, Natasha Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, among many others.

The evening saw performances by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur, Usha Jey, the innovator behind Hybrid Bharatham, and the Yehudi Menuhin School Quartet. It also had a conversation between Alia and comedian Rohan Joshi.

Attendees were treated to a culinary experience inspired by the best of Indian and British cuisines, created by Michelin-star chefs Vineet Bhatia and Jason Atherton, as well as dishes from Chef Francisco Hernandez, Executive Chef at the hotel.

Alia added: “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I’ve long admired Padmini Sekhsaria’s unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity.”

Padmini Sekhsaria, Founder and Director of Salaam Bombay Foundation, added: “Alia’s advocacy amplifies our message of hope, reaching so many youths at risk of leaving school. The funds raised will help transform lives and improve the economic trajectory of their families, forever.”

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental commented: “We are so proud that Alia Bhatt is a genuine fan of Mandarin Oriental, and we are delighted to partner with her this evening to raise funds for such a worthy cause. Alia is the first of the Mandarin Oriental fans to have hosted a charity gala on this scale and we are thrilled to be part of this event.”