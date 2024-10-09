Alia Bhatt praises Samantha as ‘hero on and off-screen’

Alia Bhatt recently expressed her heartfelt admiration for Samantha Ruth Prabhu during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Jigra’ in Hyderabad.

The event, which quickly caught social media’s attention, showcased Alia praising Samantha’s strength and resilience. As clips from the promotional event went viral, fans witnessed Alia sharing how much she looks up to Samantha, calling her a “hero on and off-screen.”

In one of the videos, Alia addressed the audience, saying, “My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, your resilience, your strength. It’s not easy to be a woman in a man’s world, but you’ve surpassed that. You stand tall on your two feet, and you are an inspiration for everyone.”

One moment that particularly stood out was when Alia revealed how quickly Samantha agreed to attend the promotional event. Alia shared, “It took her just 6.5 seconds to say yes when I invited her.”

The event also saw the presence of celebrated director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Rana Daggubati, both of whom contributed to the celebratory atmosphere. Alia took the opportunity to express her desire to work with Samantha in a future film, requesting director Trivikram to bring them together in a project.

She addressed him directly, saying, “Trivikram sir, I think Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you. People often say actresses are always competing with each other, but I don’t believe that. I am so grateful to have a pan-India superstar like Samantha here to support my film.”

Alia didn’t stop at heartfelt words. She surprised the audience by singing Samantha’s popular song “Oo Antava” from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa’.

The promotion of ‘Jigra’ is in full swing, with the film’s recently released trailer generating excitement among audiences. In the film, Alia portrays Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who embarks on a mission to save her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. The trailer showcases intense action sequences, with one standout moment where Satya declares, “Maine kabhi nahi kaha, main sahi insaan hoon. Main sirf Ankur ki behen hoon,” highlighting her unwavering determination.