Alia Bhatt on motherhood: Fulfilled yet full of fear and nerves

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became the proud parents of their baby girl, Raha, in 2022. Months after welcoming their darling daughter, 31-year-old Alia Bhatt discusses balancing professional commitments, being a hands-on mom to Raha, and trying to carve out some “me time.” The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star also shares insights about Raha. Notably, Raha Kapoor recently took over the internet after a video of her interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor went viral. Alia sweetly described Raha as a chatty, naughty, and bright child.

In a candid conversation with Allure, Alia spoke about the challenge of striking a balance between work and home. She said, “That’s my main focus. How do I ping-pong between the two (motherhood and work) and do them well, but also find a way to carve out time for myself, which I’m not able to do? I’ll be very candid right now—there’s no such thing as me time. I haven’t even been able to get a therapy session for the last two months.”

Echoing the sentiments of a new mother, Alia acknowledged that while her soul is fulfilled, she is also filled with fear and nerves. “Your soul is sort of fulfilled, but you are also always full of fear and nerves because you just want to do it right and do it well.” Additionally, the ‘Heart of Stone’ actress discussed the importance of allowing children to be their individual selves, a lesson she learned from her own parents. Regarding the need to refrain from controlling every aspect of her daughter’s life, Alia said, “Children come through you. They’re yours; you are a catalyst and a source for their life, but their life is not yours. Their life is theirs, and you just need to give them the tools to deal with it.”

On the work front, Alia will next appear on the silver screen in ‘Jigra’ on October 11. The film also stars Vedang Raina, who will make his theatrical debut after appearing in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, ‘Archies’. ‘Jigra’ chronicles the story of a sister who is willing to do anything for her brother. Centered on sibling love, the upcoming film promises a thrilling and captivating experience. It features Alia in a fierce and determined role. ‘Jigra’ is a co-production of Alia Bhatt’s Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions.