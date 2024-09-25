Alia and Ranbir discussed baby names with Jr NTR who ‘prayed’ they pick ‘Raha’

Alia Bhatt discloses that she and Ranbir Kapoor discussed baby names publicly for the first time at Jr NTR’s residence in Hyderabad. Alia and Jr NTR co-starred in the global blockbuster ‘RRR’ and are also close friends. During a recent conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar and Jr NTR, the ‘Highway’ actress reminisced about the anecdote. Both Alia and Jr NTR revealed that he wished that the couple would go ahead with the name, Raha.

Going down memory lane, Alia revealed that Jr NTR invited her and Ranbir over for dinner at his abode while was gearing up for ‘Bramhastra.’ Alia said, “This love started with Taarak very graciously coming to the Brahmastra press meet in Hyderabad. I remember I was fully pregnant at that time. He said, ‘Ya ya, we do the event, then after that, you all have to come to my house for dinner.’ And we had such a warm evening on that terrace, chatting. That was the first time we actually discussed possible baby names in front of everyone else. Ranbir said, ‘If it’s a girl, it’ll be this. If it’s a boy, it’ll be this.’”

When Karan Johar robed if the name Raha was discussed that night, Alia nodded affirmatively. Moreover, Jr NTR added, “I started praying, I wish it was Raha. And finally, there she is.”

As the conversation progressed, both Alia and Jr NTR talked about how parenthood changed them. Jr NTR revealed that with the birth of his son, he started seeking more creatively fulfilling roles. This would make being away from his son worth it. On the flip side, Alia also echoed the sentiment of change. She stated that her protective instinct towards her daughter led her to pick ‘Jigra.’

On the work front, both the actors are gearing up for the release of their next project. While Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ releases on September 27, Alia’s ‘Jigra’ will hit theatres on October 11.Karan Johar serves as a producer for both films. ‘Devara Part: I’ also stars Jahanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, ‘Jigra’ also marks the theatrical debut of Vedang Raina.