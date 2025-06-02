Vikram Sugumaran, director of ‘Madha Yaanai Kootam’ and other Tamil films, dies at 47

Acclaimed filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran, known for his powerful storytelling and rooted narratives, passed away in Chennai on Monday following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 47.

Sugumaran had just returned from Madurai, where he had pitched a new script to a producer, when he began experiencing intense chest pain.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to save him. His untimely demise has left the Tamil film industry in shock.

Vikram Sugumaran first entered the world of cinema as an assistant to the legendary Balu Mahendra in the late 1990s. Over the years, he carved out a space for himself in Tamil cinema, especially with his bold and unflinching debut, ‘Madha Yaanai Kootam’.

The film, released in 2013, earned critical acclaim for its raw depiction of caste tensions and its grounded storytelling set in rural Tamil Nadu.

His latest release, ‘Raavana Kottam’, starred Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and continued his signature style of mixing social themes with personal drama. Shanthnu, visibly shaken by the news, paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “#Rip dearest brother. I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed. #RIPVikramSugumaran”

#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3

I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment

Gone too soon

Sugumaran had been working on a new project titled ‘Therum Porum’. In a recent interview, he had spoken about facing setbacks in the industry and hinted at being let down by people he once trusted. Though he didn’t name anyone, he made it clear the experiences had left a mark on him.

News of his passing spread quickly across social media, with fans, actors, and filmmakers mourning the loss of a director who was seen as a strong voice for the voiceless. Many remembered him as someone who brought unfiltered realism and integrity to Tamil cinema, especially through his focus on life in the hinterlands.

Vikram Sugumaran is survived by his wife and children, who live in Chennai.