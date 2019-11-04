Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva Kishan and Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyank Sharma are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Sab Kushal Mangal. The film is reportedly a quirky comedy.

Helmed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal is the first production venture by Prachi Manmohan, daughter of producer and writer Nitin Manmohan.

Apart from Riva and Priyank, the film will feature Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. He is expected to play a comedic role in the film.

On Monday, the makers of the film released the first look poster of the film. The poster gives the hint that the film is more of a quirky, crazy and romantic genre.

On Monday, Riva Kishan took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of her debut film. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “Like they say, It all begins with a DREAM and YOU can make it come true. The closest to my heart 3rd January 2020 #cantwait (sic).”

In the poster, Akshaye Khanna is seen sitting on a chair, holding a gun in one hand and a rose flower in the other. Riva and Priyank are seen standing behind Akshaye.

Meanwhile, film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the film. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan… #SabKushalMangal release date finalized: 3 Jan 2020… Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap (sic).”

The poster also unveils the release date of the film. It is slated to be released on January 3, 2020.