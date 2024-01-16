Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to shoot for ‘Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan’ song sequences in Jordan

The film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will get an exotic touch of Jordan, with the entire film team, including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, preparing to jet out to the foreign site to shoot three song sequences.

“I am very pleased to shoot in Jordan. I’ve never been there, but I’ve heard it’s a wonderful country,” Kumar exclaims, adding, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has excellent action and demands specific terrain. Vashu Bhagnani and director Ali Abbas Zafar carefully chose Jordan for this schedule. Previously, we shot in Mumbai, London, Scotland, and Abu Dhabi for the film. “And Jordan, here we come!”

According to sources, Bosco Martis will choreograph the songs. “The creators are going all out to make the songs a visual spectacle for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.” They want to capture many emotions and nuances of Jordan through their songs. They are taking a crew of 400–500 people, including perhaps 200 dancers. So, one can anticipate the size of the songs that they are developing,” says the insider.

With the shift, the film became one of the few Bollywood films to be shot in Jordan. The shoot will take place between January 19 and February 2.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani explained why he locked the place.

As we embark on our cinematic trip, Jordan becomes more than simply a backdrop; it becomes a character in our story, bringing its timeless beauty to each frame. Jordan not only complements the magnanimity of the film but also its superb cast,” Bhagnani says, adding, “We hope that after the songs are published and the film is launched, there will be further shooting there. “We hope to set a trend.

Zafar wrote and directed the film, which will be released on Eid next year. The action thriller also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Several scenes have been filmed in India, England, Scotland, and Abu Dhabi.

Zafar opens up about going to Jordan, saying, “The aim with the film is to do everything large and visually appealing. We have completed filming the entire film and will now focus on filming the three songs in Jordan. That’s because the visual scale of the location is stunning and has yet to be fully explored.”