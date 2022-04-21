Akshay Kumar issues an apology note to fans for Vimal’s ad

After receiving backlash from fans, Akshay Kumar took this step and even issued an apology. In his apology, Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans, and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

After his announcement, fans were happy that the actor accepted his mistake and made a public acknowledgment. “Real Men accept the mistake and accepting the mistake makes you even greater. It shows how many imps your Fans are for you,” wrote a fan. “We youth consider you as our idol, you don’t need any such ad like that,” read another comment. Akshay has pledged to donate his fee for the ad to a ‘worthy cause’.

Akshay was made the face of the brand after Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. All three had featured in an ad together, which was released earlier this month. Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan had also stepped back from a brand deal he did not feel comfortable doing.