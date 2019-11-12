A new poster of Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring the actor himself in the lead role, has been released. The poster gives his fans the whole look of Ajay Devgn’s character in the film. Tanaji is the 100th film of Ajay Devgn in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst took to his official Twitter handle to share the new poster. In the poster, Devgn is seen standing, fully dressed in a Maratha warrior ensemble, along with a red turban, wielding a large sword in his hand. The makers of the film will release the trailer of the film on November 19.

Alongside the poster, Taran wrote, “Trailer on 19 Nov 2019… New poster of #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior… Directed by Om Raut… 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 (sic).”

The film also stars his wife and actor Kajol and actor Saif Ali Khan. Tanhaji is an upcoming biographical period drama. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Ajay had earlier shared a photo that showed him and Saif Ali Khan in the battlefield, wielding their swords.

Helmed by, Om Raut, the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.