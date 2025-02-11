AICWA calls for ban on India’s Got Latent over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has come out in strong opposition to a controversial episode of the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, following offensive remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps. In a statement, AICWA demanded immediate ban and legal action against all involved in India’s Got Latent.

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia made a crass joke during his appearance on India’s Got Latent, which quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

In the episode, he asked a contestant a provocative question: “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?”

The remark, which many found deeply inappropriate, quickly ignited backlash from both artists and social media users, prompting the AICWA to intervene.

In their statement, AICWA condemned Allahbadia’s comments as offensive, stating they went against “societal and family values.” The association expressed its disapproval of the show, calling the content “abhorrent and vile” and a threat to the moral fabric of society.

AICWA also called on the Indian film industry to boycott and ban India’s got Latent, including distancing themselves from both the host Samay Raina and the guest Ranveer Allahbadia, urging no further collaboration with them.

Press Release by All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Date: 10th February 2025 Subject: Strong Condemnation and Immediate Ban on “India’s Got Latent” The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the… pic.twitter.com/ji3V9MzNwa — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) February 10, 2025

“Representing the entire Indian film industry, AICWA officially boycotts India’s Got Latent. We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to cease any collaboration with the individuals involved, including Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia,” the statement read.

It also demanded the immediate removal of the offending episode, as well as stricter regulations on digital content to prevent future incidents.

The backlash against Allahbadia grew quickly, prompting him to issue a public apology. In a video shared on his social media platform X, he expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging that his joke was “inappropriate” and “not funny.”

Allahbadia, known for his podcast, admitted that comedy was not his strong suit, and he took full responsibility for the lapse in judgment.

“I’m just here to say sorry. My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn’t cool on my part,” Allahbadia said.

He further clarified that he didn’t want to offer any context or justification for the remark, choosing instead to focus solely on apologizing for the incident.

In addition to the apology, Allahbadia requested that India’s Got Latent remove the controversial sections of the episode. “I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being,” he added.