Kareena Kapoor honored with film festival celebrating 25 years in cinema

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the star of a newly announced film festival dedicated entirely to her cinematic journey. The festival, set to travel across multiple cities, will spotlight some of Kareena’s most celebrated films, offering fans a chance to relive her iconic performances on the big screen.

Kareena, who has been a significant figure in Indian cinema for 25 years, shared her excitement about the festival on Instagram. Her post read, “The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25 ❤️. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The announcement was accompanied by a captivating trailer featuring glimpses of Kareena’s most memorable roles, including Geet from “Jab We Met” and Poo from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” The festival promises to be a celebration of her diverse and impactful performances throughout her career.

Kareena’s recent work has also been drawing acclaim. She stars in the new film “The Buckingham Murders,” directed by Hansal Mehta. In this gripping drama, Kareena plays Sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra, a character grappling with the grief of losing her young son while investigating a missing boy case. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, adding to its ensemble cast.

Looking ahead, Kareena has more exciting projects on the horizon. She will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated film, “Daayra.”

Additionally, she is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed sequel, “Singham Again,” alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. This film, which will be the third installment in the popular “Singham” franchise, is scheduled to hit theaters this Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s journey began with her debut in “Refugee” in 2000, a film that also marked the Bollywood introduction of Abhishek Bachchan. Though “Refugee” did not achieve commercial success, it paved the way for Kareena and Abhishek’s future in the industry.

Over the past quarter-century, Kareena has established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, renowned for her compelling performances in films such as “Chameli,” “Talaash,” and “Jaane Jaan.”