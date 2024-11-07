After Salman, now Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat; case registered

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has allegedly received a death threat, following the recent spate of threats against actor Salman Khan.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station under sections 308(4) and 351(3)(4) BNS in connection with the threat made to the actor’s life. According to a news agency, the threat call was recieved at Bandra Police Station, where the caller demanded Rs 50 lakhs and issued a life threat if the payment was not made.

Following the threat call, the police have initiated a thorough investigation to trace the caller. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of prominent personalities, including Bollywood stars and politicians. Recently, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was gunned down allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in Mumbai’s Bandra.

According to reports, Siddique was murdered for his close proximity with actor Salman Khan, who is also on the hit list of the Bishnoi gang for his alleged involvement in the black buck poaching case.