‘After Midnight’: AP Dhillon drops self-directed music video

AP Dhillon, the Punjabi music sensation, has once again captivated his fans with a self-directed music video for his song ‘After Midnight’.

The track is part of his latest EP, ‘The Brownprint’, which has been generating a lot of buzz since its release. Dhillon took to Instagram to unveil the video on Tuesday, and fans were quick to appreciate both its emotional depth and stunning visuals.

Set against the scenic backdrop of a rural village in Haryana, India, the music video is steeped in drama, heartbreak, and raw emotion.

AP Dhillon not only directed but also edited the ‘After Midnight’ video himself. The narrative follows the emotional journey of a humble shopkeeper, played by Dhillon, as he deals with the pain of a broken relationship.

His character struggles to come to terms with betrayal and the emotional fallout that accompanies it. The storyline takes an unexpected turn when his ex-lover reappears, seeking to rekindle their love and asking for a second chance.

The video captures universal themes of love, loss, and the human need for closure. Through a simple yet powerful story, Dhillon explores the complexities of relationships, offering a narrative that many viewers can relate to.

Speaking about the creative process behind the video, Dhillon expressed how rewarding it was to direct and edit it himself. “I wanted to create a music video that told a relatable story. Music has the power to connect people on a deep level. I hope ‘After Midnight’ resonates with audiences and helps them feel understood,” he said in a press release shared by his team.

‘The Brownprint’, released under Republic Records in August, is a significant project for Dhillon. One of the standout tracks is the title song, “Brownprint,” which features long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon. The track is a powerful anthem of authenticity, loyalty, and strength, reflecting the resilience of the Punjabi community. Jazzy B also joins Dhillon and Kahlon on this track, making it an even more energetic and aggressive declaration of invincibility.