African-American singer-actress Mary Millben wishes PM Modi, India on I-Day

African-American singer-actress Mary Millben, who joined the virtual global celebration with a melodious rendition of the National Anthem on India’s 74th Independence Day in 2020, shared her best wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

Millben shared a video message on X, in which she is heard saying: “As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect on the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date, you’re honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birth a nation.”

She also said that India is a nation and a civilisation that has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, and that it stands united today under the banner of freedom.

She added, “Your forefathers, who braved countless sacrifices, dreamt of a land where every citizen would breathe the air of liberty, and walk the path of progress. Their vision has become your legacy.”

Millben also said that the spirit of independence is not just a memory but a torch that continues to guide the people of India forward.

“It calls upon you to embrace unity and diversity, to celebrate the power of togetherness and to harness the potential that lies within you,” said the Helen Hayes Award nominee, who has performed for three consecutive US Presidents — George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump

She captioned the post: “O my friend Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, Her Excellency @rashtrapatibhvn, my 140 crore (1.5 billion) family of Bharat, my Indian American family, and Indian communities across the world, Happy 78th Independence Day! Jai Hind, #India #HarGharTiranga #IndiaIndependenceDay.”

Millben is known for performing national anthems of different countries on special occasions. In June 2023, she performed the National Anthem of India at the Ronald Reagan Building during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

Earlier, the actress-singer had said that she has developed a deep affection for India through her study of Hindi.

“As an actress/singer in Hollywood, I have grown a deep affection for India through my study of Hindi, my deep immersion into India’s culture, music and cinema, and so much more thanks to my beloved Hindi coach Dr Moxraj, First Cultural Diplomat and Teacher of Indian Culture at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC,” Millben said.