‘Aekal’ Unveils Contemporary Perspectives of Twelve Bengal Artists

In an ever-changing world, the challenges and disorders of human life have transformed, shaping humanity as a whole. “Aekal” (the present), an exposition hosted at the India Habitat Centre, presents a collection of artworks and artifacts that depict contemporary life and its associated issues. “Aekal” brings together twelve artists from Bengal who were once hostel mates and have now become professionals.

Among the pieces, a painting by Biplab Kumar captures the essence of a person’s spirit and their journey towards enlightenment. Kumar explains that his artworks aim to reveal the inner essence of individuals and the power of introspection. In one of his creations, he portrays the concept of “panch atma” (the five spirits).

Also on display are geometric artworks by Deb Dutta, who emphasizes the significance of shapes, noting that circles were among the first forms humans learned to draw. His canvas features large circles enclosed within squares.

The exhibition also extends to sculptures, with sculptor Tarun Maity using his art to address political matters.

Titas Das, an artist originally from Agartala who later relocated to Bengal, employs his paintings to highlight the contrast between his two worlds. His artworks portray two contrasting realms, distinguished by their vivid hues.

Thus, this exhibition offers insights from twelve artists who have harnessed art as a means to express their interests. Very few truly appreciate art, making exhibitions like this important in raising awareness about the effort that goes into creating an art piece.