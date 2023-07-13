Bikaner House Celebrates 100 Years of Bengali Art

This painting by Paresh Maity beautifully depicts Rabindranath not only as the writer of Geetanjali but also the founder of Santiniketan as an educational institution. The painting has red blood stains on it depicting the history of Bengal.

Many such art pieces can be seen at the Bikaner house which has become all set to celebrate 100 years of Bengali art and its contribution to Indian art and culture. The exhibition includes paintings, sculptures and prints of renowned artists who have beautifully depicted the life in Bengal from pre independent times to till date arranged in a chronological order. The show starts with an anonymous painting of a lady which serves as a mascot of the exhibition.

The exhibition showcases artworks from both established masters and up-and-coming artists who have joined forces to celebrate Bengal. These pieces offer viewers a chance to perceive Bengal in a new light, free from preconceived notions. Additionally, they pay homage to the Tagore family, known for their significant contributions to Bengal art. Notably, this exhibition marks the first time that artworks from all four generations of the Tagore family have been collectively displayed on a single wall, starting from Rabindranath Tagore, Abanindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, and Sunayani Devi.

The director of Aakriti art gallery, Vikram Bachhawat told how this exhibition is very important and something that has never happened before anywhere in the world. He talked about a sculpture of Banaras Ghat sculpted by Tapas Biswas and how it took him two years to cast each piece individually. He has been working since the age of 16 and has been passionate about it since then.

In paintings, an amalgamation of different art forms can be observed. From Dutch to British to Mughals, Bengali artists have taken inspiration from everywhere. The curator of the show, Uma Nair talked to the Statesman and told us how the pieces are a combination of the past with the present, classical with the contemporary. She says that we should be thankful to what we have inherited even from the Britishers.

There are artworks by well-known artists like Tapas Biswas, Somnath Hore, Hemen Mazumdar, Sudeep Roy and others. These artworks portray goddesses, war scenes, animals, and various other subjects. The paintings exhibit expertly curated elements that enhance their beauty and give understanding of realism. The exhibition also celebrates women artists such as Meera Mukherjee who has very beautifully sculpted a flute seller.

According to the director, these artworks deserve a place in the museum, and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure their inclusion. This would enable a wider audience to become acquainted with Bengali art and its cultural significance.