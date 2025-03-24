‘Adolescence’ co-creator Stephen Graham shocked to discover its popularity in India

The British mini-series crime drama, ‘Adolescence’ is taking over the screens like wildfire. The Netflix show created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne has transgressed domestic boundaries and emerged as a global hit. Boasting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%, the series follows the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for murder. Graham, who also starred in the show as the boy’s father recently opened up on its escalating popularity. While expressing astonishment over its global popularity, he revealed his shock upon learning of its impact in India.

Inspired by real events, the four-part mini-series delves into the life of a 13-year-old Jammie Miller who is accused of murder. It focuses on how the facets of the world around him topple as the harrowing details come forward. The show opens a discourse on pressing issues like- juvenile crime, online bullying, and the incel subculture. Despite being rooted and based in the UK, ‘Adolescence’ struck a nerve with viewers across the globe for the real issues it deals with. Additionally, the single-shot filming process makes the viewers feel a part of the show, elevating its impact.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Stephen Graham reflected on the show’s global impact. Initially, Graham expected it to stir waves in the UK. He never thought that the series would cross borders and resonate with audiences globally. Moreover, he never expected the show to shake Indian viewers the way it did. The unexpected and overwhelming response from India caught him off guard.

Graham said, “I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big Adolescence is in India,” he says. “And my first response was, ‘Hold on… did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’ Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there.”

The creator further explained how the show started out as very British. “It was very colloquial. But it’s like we dropped a stone into this pond, and the ripple effect it’s produced has been unbelievable.”

During the interaction, Graham revealed that the idea came to him during a car ride after an awards show. “I swear on my late mother’s life. I had the entire show in my head. Like, the whole thing.” He revealed how the real stories of juvenile crime bothered him, pushing him to create ‘Adolescence.’ He talked about coming across multiple news stories about teenage boys involved in violent crimes. This made him wonder about what was happening in their minds and lives. “These aren’t men committing these crimes. They’re boys.”

He elaborated, “I wanted to make one of those social dramas for right now. Because we have a real crisis going on with young men today, and we’ve got to start talking about it right now. It affects all of us. I just wanted to start a conversation about this, a real conversation. I didn’t know if people would be ready to talk about it. But I think they are. And hopefully, this is just the beginning of the conversation.”