Who is Vanessa Trump? Donald Trump Jr.’s ex finds love with Tiger Woods!

Looks like Tiger Woods is back in the headlines—this time, for a reason that has nothing to do with golf. The 15-time major champion just made his new relationship official, and his girlfriend is none other than Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. In light of that, let us look at who his love Vanessa Trump is.

Woods, 49, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to confirm the romance, sharing cozy pictures of the couple together. One showed them standing side by side, while another had them lying close, looking every bit in love. His caption? Pure romance: “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI Advertisement — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

The golf legend also added a request for privacy, especially for their loved ones. But let’s be real—this news is too big to ignore!

Who is Vanessa Trump?

For those wondering, Vanessa Trump is no stranger to the spotlight. A former model, actress, businesswoman, and socialite, she was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018 and shares five children with him. But long before she became a Trump, Vanessa was making waves in New York’s high society.

Born in 1977, Vanessa Haydon grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She was signed as a model with Wilhelmina in the ‘90s, walking runways and gracing magazine spreads. But she didn’t just stick to modeling—Vanessa also dabbled in acting, making a small appearance in Something’s Gotta Give (2003).

If that wasn’t enough, she co-owned a nightclub called Sessa with her sister in the early 2000s. And let’s not forget her brief stint on reality TV—Vanessa appeared on The Apprentice (hosted by none other than her father-in-law, Donald Trump) and Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It.

Before her marriage to Don Jr., Vanessa had some high-profile romances. In the late ‘90s, she was linked to none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. (Yes, you read that right—The Wolf of Wall Street himself!) She also had a three-year relationship with Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, which ended in 2001.

Her marriage to Don Jr. was quite the spectacle—he proposed with a $100,000 ring in front of paparazzi (a deal he struck with a jeweler for free publicity), and the wedding took place at Mar-a-Lago, officiated by Trump’s sister, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry.

The couple’s high-profile union lasted over a decade, but in 2018, Vanessa filed for divorce. By the end of that year, they had finalized the split, reaching a custody agreement for their five children.

Enter Tiger Woods

Fast forward to late 2024, and Vanessa found herself in the company of another global icon—Tiger Woods. Their romance, which reportedly started in November, flew under the radar until this month when Woods decided to go public.

For Tiger, this marks another chapter in his personal life that has always drawn public attention. After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010 following a cheating scandal, Woods has had a few relationships, but none that have lasted long-term. Could Vanessa be the one who changes that?