Aditya Roy Kapoor returns to the action genre in Raj and DK’s ‘Rakt Bramhand’

Aditya Roy Kapoor is currently busy filming Raj and DK’s upcoming fantasy actioner, ‘Rakt Bramhand- The Bloody Kingdom.’ The ace duo has delivered hits like ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ and ‘The Family Man,’ among others. In the Netflix series, the ‘Night Manager’ actor is going to star opposite ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the series, given the ace team working behind the project. ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahil Anil Barve is helming the slated project.

Recently, the team wrapped the first schedule of the shoot of ‘Rakt Bramhand’ in Mumbai. However, the shoot was no cakewalk for Aditya. To capture the true essence and persona of his character, the actor underwent three months of rigorous training in physical art forms. These included sword fighting, weaponry, horse riding and archery.

Talking about it, Raj and DK got candid with the Hindustan Times. They said, “At the heart of Rakt Bramhand is a character that demands strength, intensity and a bit of wackiness, and Aditya brings all of that as the lead. And for his part, he’s been training very hard to meet the demands of the character. Our goal with this show is to create a world that is both original and evokes the fantastical tales we grew up hearing.”

Aditya Roy Kapoor also expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the ace duo. He said, “I’ve been a fan of Raj and DK’s work. And they are always finding ways to tell stories in new and exciting ways. The passion they have for this project is infectious and the vision they have for is so unique and genre-bending.”

Speaking about the training with his return to the action genre after ‘Malang,’ the actor iterated that despite being intense, the prep is enjoyable. “The prep has been intense. But one of the most enjoyable perks of being an actor is to be able to pick up new skills and this show has me doing that in spades, with everything from sword fighting to archery and horse riding. But possibly even more important than the physical work, there is a huge amount of mental preparation which I’ve been relishing.”

The series promises an intriguing mix of intense action sequences and stunning visuals, creating a world unlike any other. In addition to this, the actor will star in another highly anticipated project, ‘Metro In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will feature Aditya alongside an ensemble cast. This includes Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi.