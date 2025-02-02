Ibrahim Ali Khan to debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in KJo’s ‘Nadaaniyan’

Days after Karan Johan announced the launch of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, the filmmaker has revealed new updates. The young Nawab is going to make his debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in a romantic film titled, ‘Nadaaniyan.’ On Saturday, the makers dropped the first poster of the upcoming film which will be an OTT release, premiering on Netflix. The film will also mark the debut of director Shauna Gautam. She was an assistant director to Karan Johar on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Karan Johar is backing the film under his banner, Dharmatic Entertainment.

Taking to social media, Netflix India dropped the poster of the upcoming film. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are dressed in casual and comfy fits as they sit amid lush grass. The duo is striking a semi-embrace pose as they stare into the camera. The platform also dropped a press release about ‘Nadaaniyan.’

The synopsis reads, “There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration and unforgettable experience of falling in love for the first time. Netflix is excited to announce Nadaaniyan, a young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.”

Meanwhile, the casting hasn’t impressed netizens. One user said, “That’s it! Officially giving up Bollywood! Ab na ho paega aur!” Another fan commented, “That’s why we hate Bollywood with this nepotism.” One penned, “Leave his debut. It’s khushi’s third film!! With that shitty acting my god. Is Kjo idiot or what?”. Another user added, “It will be a big flop, without even seeing the teaser I can say that. The casting is so wrong for a debutant like Ibrahim, like why they are so possessed to push khushi kapoor on our faces.”

‘Nadaaniyan’ also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Moreover, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are backing the film under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.