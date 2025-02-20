Raj & DK respond to ‘Gulkanda Tales’ shelving and ‘Rakt Bramhand’ fraud rumours

Filmmakers Raj & DK are facing the brunt of several rumours. Recently, rumours surfaced that Amazon Prime Video is shelving ‘Gulkanda Tales’ due to budget issues and the project’s sensitive content. On the other hand, word is that their upcoming Netflix show ‘Rakt Bramhand’ is facing setbacks over theft allegations. Reports claim that an executive producer allegedly misappropriated around 2-3 crores from the production. Now, the duo has taken to social media to iterate that all three of their upcoming projects- ‘Gulkanda Tales,’ ‘Rakt Bramhand’ and ‘Family Man’ season 3 are on track.

Their posts come amid reports that the historical sex comedy ‘Gulkanda Tales’ created for Prime Video, may face shelving. Rahi Anil Barve is helming the show with Raj & DK serving as producers. It features an ensemble cast, including Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, the duo is also developing ‘Rakt Bramhand,’ a fantasy-action series for Netflix with Barve. As per reports, between Rs 2-3 crore was allegedly stolen from the production by an executive producer. The show stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Taking to social media, Raj & DK shared a post addressing the issue. They wrote, “Every now and then something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice on how to react. For us that choice of reaction has always been clear—to just put our heads down and continue doing what we have been doing. Work harder. Do better.” The ace duo added, “Sh*t will keep happening… someone will steal, someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to… The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That’s been the promise. We just thought we needed to take a moment to reiterate this!”

Moreover, the two also took a moment to reflect on their journey and their passion for storytelling. Taking a walk down memory lane, they iterated that they were exactly where they wanted to be. “Creating stories one after another, the way we want to, with the people we love to work with, and working round the clock and round the year.”

Meanwhile, Raj & DK have worked on several hit projects like ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ ‘Farzi,’ ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ among others.