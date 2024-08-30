Vijay Varma talks vitiligo and why he covers it for movies

Vijay Varma opens up about his skin condition, vitiligo, and how it has affected him in an industry where appearance is a factor. Vitiligo is a condition in which patches of skin lose pigment and turn white. In an interview, the ‘Jaane Jaan’ actor acknowledged that there was a time when he was bothered by it. However, he now observes that people’s reactions to such concerns have evolved, revealing that it is no longer a topic of conversation.

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay Varma discussed vitiligo and his perspective on it. “I didn’t make a big deal out of it. It is just a cosmetic issue, and it’s not something that can fundamentally change your life. We often exaggerate it because it’s visible, but I’ve never let it be a major concern. It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor, and I wondered if it might become an obstacle. But since I’ve been working and achieving success, it hasn’t bothered me.”

As the conversation progressed, he explained his rationale for covering it up in films. The ‘Darlings’ star noted that he covers it because it can be distracting. Moreover, he wants viewers to focus on what he is presenting on screen. He added that, aside from filming, he has never felt the need to cover it up for public appearances.

Furthermore, Varma said, “People these days are very perceptive, and I believe today’s generation has a natural sense of responsibility. I’ve never been disparaged for my skin condition. Maybe in another time, it could have become a topic of discussion.”

Vijay Varma’s latest release is the Netflix series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,’ which premiered on August 29. The series depicts the 1999 Kandahar Hijack from the perspectives of various stakeholders, including the passengers, the captain, the government, and the public. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series features Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, and Patralekha in key roles alongside Vijay Varma.