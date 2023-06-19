‘Adipurush’ going strong at box office: Three day collection Rs 300 cr

‘Adipurush’ highly anticipated film of the year, is relishing its huge collection in theatres. The film in its opening weekend has collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide and the collection is still strong at the box office.

The film did great business in theatres on Sunday, June 18, and it is anticipated to have earned almost Rs 64 crore in India. Monday, June 19 is an important day for Adipurush, and trade pundits are waiting to see if the film will continue to hold generously during the weekdays.

ADIPURUSH GROSSES RS 300 CRORE WORLDWIDE

The film has been bashed by people and critics over its dialogue and subpar VFX, but still, the film managed to earn RS 240 crore worldwide in just two days since its release.

June 18, was the strongest day for Adipurush as it was a holiday and the film registered a good collection at the box office. According to the early trade calculations, the film has collected nearly Rs 64 crore at the Indian box office.

In three days, Adipurush’s total collection now stands at Rs 216 crore in India. The film had occupancy of 61.75 per cent in Hindi on Sunday, June 18.

This film is written and directed by Om Raut. It is a mythological tale that is said to be based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Supporting parts are played by Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

The film is made on an enormous budget of Rs 500 crore. After getting backlashed by critics and audiences and getting bad reviews, the makers have changed particular dialogues in ‘Adipurush’