Will Suga’s DUI scandal cost him Samsung ambassadorship?

BTS member Suga has been in the limelight since August 6 due to his DUI controversy. As the investigation continues, the K-pop idol has faced significant backlash. However, several fans and Korean entertainment industry stakeholders have extended support to the singer. Suga has already issued two public apologies for his negligence. However, it seems that the consequences keep piling up for the BTS member. According to reports, tech giant Samsung may not extend its brand ambassadorship deal with him.

For those who are unaware, Suga was caught riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol on August 6. According to a report by the Korean Herald, Suga may be at risk of losing his ambassadorship deal with the mobile phone conglomerate. However, Samsung has not made an official announcement yet.

An industry insider hinted to the media outlet that Samsung may pull the plug. The source revealed, “There is a risk in promoting someone as a brand ambassador who has caused a social controversy, regardless of the person’s fandom. It is a serious matter and requires a lot of careful consideration.”

Meanwhile, Suga, along with his bandmates, has been the face of the tech giant for a long time. The septet is one of their top ambassadors. The company does not have individual deals with the members of the boy band but rather with BTS as a whole. Along with Suga, the deal includes Jin, Jimin, RM, Taehyung (V), J-Hope, and Jungkook.

The report reveals that Samsung is unlikely to make a decision in haste without considering the consequences. Moreover, they cannot end Suga’s ambassadorship individually, as they have a partnership with the boy band. Therefore, until Suga leaves the group, they cannot remove him from the deal. Meanwhile, BTS’ label has confirmed that the septet will remain intact, with Suga not going anywhere.

Amid the rumors, on August 17, Samsung Germany deleted promotional photos of Suga holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The photographs had been posted to its official X account on August 15 and 16. Several netizens, both in Korea and overseas, questioned whether the company should continue featuring Suga in their ads amid his DUI case. The company has not commented on this move yet.

Samsung and BTS’ partnership began in February 2020 with the boy band announced as the global ambassador for Samsung’s smartphone products. Notably, the collaboration included the release of the BTS-themed Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ editions. Previously, Suga made headlines by declaring “No iPhone, only Galaxy” during his solo world tour performance in the US in April 2023. The BTS member stated that he would only take selfies with fans using Samsung Galaxy smartphones.