Actress Chahatt Khanna responds to the Boycott Brahmastra trend

After watching the movie Brahmastra, Actress Chahatt Khanna comes in support of Bollywood.

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, the first film of a projected trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was just released in theatres. But the movie was already a victim of the social media boycott movement before it was even released.

Ranbir’s comment from several years ago was just one of the grounds cited by the Twitterati in their demand for a boycott of the movie. Actress Chahatt Khanna has reacted to the boycott Brahmastra trend and has advised everyone—even those boycotting the film—to see the movie first before making the judgment.

Through her Twitter social media account, Chahatt tweeted saying, “Saw this movie last night, such an amazing and magical movie, it gave me goosebumps throughout.. So proud of my bollywood #brahmastra why this nonsense ? Haters get a life !”

Checkout the tweet below:

Saw this movie last night, such an amazing and magical movie, it gave me goosebumps throughout.. so proud of my bollywood ♥️#brahamastra why this nonsense ? Haters get a life ! #BoycottBrahamastra — Chahatt Khanna (@TheChahatt) September 14, 2022

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan make appearances in Brahmastra movie. On September 9, the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam was released in theatres.