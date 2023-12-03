Actor Junior Mehmood fights stage 4 cancer; Johnny Lever visits

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, veteran actor Junior Mehmood, celebrated for his memorable roles in iconic films like ‘Brahmachari,’ ‘Mera Naam Joker,’ and ‘Kati Patang,’ is currently grappling with the daunting challenge of stage four cancer. His close friend, Salam Kazi, shared this in an exclusive statement to ANI.

Mehmood’s health woes unfolded over the past two months, initially dismissed as minor issues. Kazi disclosed, “At first, we thought it might be a minor ailment, but his declining health raised concerns. Upon medical investigation, the doctors diagnosed cancer that had infiltrated his liver and lungs, accompanied by a tumor in the intestine. To compound matters, jaundice has also set in. The medical reports unequivocally state that Junior Mehmood is confronting a formidable stage four cancer.”

The gravity of Mehmood’s situation has prompted an outpouring of support from within the film fraternity. A poignant video capturing the compassionate visit of renowned comedian Johnny Lever to the ailing actor has now gone viral across various social media platforms. In response to the widespread speculation, Kazi clarified that the visit was not a financial intervention, stating, “Johnny did inquire if any assistance was required, but Junior Mehmood’s children reassured him that they were managing. Despite this, Johnny conveyed his unwavering support, assuring them that he is just a phone call away.”

Junior Mehmood, whose cinematic journey spans over 200 films across seven different languages, has not only left an indelible mark as an actor but has also ventured into production and direction, notably contributing to the Marathi film industry. The news of his health struggle has stirred emotions among fans and colleagues alike, igniting a collective hope for his recovery.

As the industry rallies around Junior Mehmood during this challenging period, they are celebriting his resilience and contributions to Indian cinema. The ongoing treatment, coupled with the steadfast support from peers like Johnny Lever, symbolizes the unwavering camaraderie that defines the close-knit film community in times of adversity.